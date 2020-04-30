Crossover food giveaways on Mondays in May among recipients of Urgent Relief Fund

A food giveaway funded by the Community Foundation of Greater Flint is being offered from 11 a.m. until the food runs out Mondays through the end of May at the former Gordon Anthony flower shop at the corner of Grand Traverse Boulevard and W. Court Street.

The effort, sponsored by Crossover Downtown Ministries, is supported by a group of community organizations coming together to help.

Craig Leavitt, executive director of Crossover, said Communities First, Inc. donated the building being used to distribute the food (the former flower shop). Crim Fitness Foundation Mindfulness is donating information handed out with each food box sharing tools for residents on how to deal with stress during the pandemic.

The Urban Renaissance Center (URC) is offering paid volunteers to help with the food give away, and UAW Local 659 providing tables, safety vests and carts. Fourteen volunteers helped with the giveaway on the first Monday of the program.

Leavitt said Crossover Ministry partners with Joy Tabernacle Church at 11 a.m. until the food runs out Fridays for the same food giveaway. The church is at Dayton and Chevrolet avenues. For each food giveaway residents are only asked for the number of people in their household and their zip code.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan drops off a truck of food containing five or six pallets with a different mix of items on each pallet. Leavitt said there is a lot of fresh produce.

“We’re seeing something different with this pandemic food give away,” Leavitt said. “We’re seeing zip codes from suburbia, zip codes that we never see here, they’re coming here seeking help.”

Funds for the giveaway come in part from the newly formed Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund. Crossover is one of 40 nonprofits in Flint and Genesee County awarded funds to support services needed because of the pandemic. Crossover received $18.000.

Crossover has its own weekly food giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday funded and operated by its own ministry. Food is given away in addition to personal care items and diapers. An ID is required to participate in these give aways.

–EVM Staff

