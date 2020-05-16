Commentary: We are NOT equally at risk for COVID-19. Racism makes all the difference

Editor’s Note: This essay is a response to a recent commentary by Dick Ramsdell posted here.We welcome the expression of divergent views and hope they will foster respectful discussion. It is reprinted from Woodside World, the newsletter of Woodside Church of Flint, where Pastor Conrad is senior minister.

By Deborah Conrad

This week, a white man regarded as a community leader here in Flint wrote about how important it is for everyone to stay at home right now, which is certainly true. And he got a lot of love for his remarks.

But buried in his essay was this:

It doesn’t care what country we live in, what our name is, what our title is, how much our family cares about us, how much money we have, what color we are, what we believe, what we’ve accomplished in our life, or what possibilities for life we hold. Each of us, all 8 billion, equally, is simply a warm, moist target for this deadly, unseen foe. It is an equal opportunity assassin.

Which is not true.

We are not equally at risk, and this is not an equal opportunity virus.

Though there are certainly many high-profile well-to-do white people who have contracted Covid-19 and died from it, the reality is that people of color are at disproportionate risk. There are health, economic and environmental factors that increase the likelihood of infection.

The CDC, the Kaiser Family Foundation, Johns Hopkins Medicine, plus NPR and various reputable news sources all bear witness to this truth.

Some of the risk factors: living in densely populated conditions; working in poor conditions in “essential” fields, such as delivery services, nursing homes, slaughterhouses (which I would certainly reclassify as non-essential, and in factpart of the problem); having higher experience of chronic health conditions (diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease), largely due to lack of access to healthcare and healthy food, and lower economic means across the board; plus higher stress from all that, which adversely affects immune systems.