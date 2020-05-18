Second City Hall employee said to have died from COVID-19

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The City of Flint administration is galvanizing for contact tracing and affirmation of its COVID-19 in-house protocols after the reported death of a second City of Flint employee.

Marjory Raymer, City of Flint director of communications, declined to confirm or comment about the reported death Monday morning. However, she said city officials are attempting to find out how many city employees have tested positive, and as of noon today, were accumulating information on who might have been exposed to an employee who had the virus.

According to a post from an out-of-state family member on a Facebook page, the person who died was Roderick Duncan, listed on LinkedIn as deputy treasurer for the city. The post stated “He had the best care, several different treatments including the convalescent plasma treatment.” The post stated family members did not know how he got the virus, adding he had appeared in a virtual family celebration two weeks ago and was fine, “and now he is gone.”

The City sent out a brief notice Sunday stating the city’s customer service would stay closed today, May 18, “after being impacted by COVID-19.”

Raymer stated more information about the City of Flint’s responses to that impact is being prepared for release to the public.

The death from COVID-19 of another city employee, Paul Forster, was announced by the City April 17. Forster was one of the city’s neighborhood safety officers, and one of three City of Flint individuals who had tested positive for the virus up to that point.

EVM Editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.

