Two million face masks for Flint residents, nonprofits on the way from C.S. Mott donation

Flint residents and Flint nonprofit organizations helping their staff, volunteers and clients stay safe as they reopen will have access soon to a donation of two million disposable face masks from the C.S. Mott Foundation.

The supply of masks, costing about $1.2 million, will be delivered to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Foundation today.

The Food Bank will work together with the City of Flint and Help Centers to get the masks into the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Flint nonprofits that need masks for their staff and volunteers should contact Stephanie Markland at the Food Bank at 810-396-0253.

Beginning next week, residents will be able to pick up masks at Flint’s three Help Centers. The City of Flint is expected to begin distributing masks to faith-based groups and small businesses later this month.

Nearly 300,000 masks already have been delivered to the Food Bank, according to the Foundation. An additional 700,000 masks are expected to be delivered by the end of June, with the rest to follow shortly thereafter.

“As organizations begin to reopen in Michigan, it is vital that proper health and safety measures are still followed to ensure all members of our community stay safe,” said Kara Ross, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

She said the COVID-19 outbreak has stretched the resources of service-providing organizations everywhere.

“We are grateful for the support from the Mott Foundation. These masks will keep volunteers and essential workers safe. And it’s one less item that organizations in the Flint area have to worry about acquiring as they serve those in need,” Ross said.

“When we mask up, we save lives,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

“We appreciate the Mott Foundation’s support and commitment being shown once again to the residents of Flint. These face masks will be a vital tool for our community to be able to reactivate fully and safely,” he added.

“We want to help all members of the community stay healthy,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation.

“Public health experts advise that, in addition to washing hands, wearing masks is one of the best ways we can help prevent the spread of the virus. It’s something simple that most of us can do to protect each other and keep Flint moving forward safely,” White said.

–EVM Staff

