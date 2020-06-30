On the last day of the month, Mayor Neeley officially recognizes June as Pride Month for City of Flint

The following press release was issued today, June 30, by the City of Flint:



“Mayor Sheldon Neeley today issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month in the City of Flint.

“It is believed to be the first time the City of Flint has recognized the month. The proclamation recognizes June as Pride Month for the duration of Mayor Neeley’s elected term as part of his ongoing commitment to fight for civil rights and social justice.

“The resolution notes that June 28, 2020 marks the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which are largely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ movement. The proclamation both recognizes the important contributions of members of the LGBTQ+ community to the City of Flint and that there still is work to be done to fight discrimination and prejudice.

“The City of Flint has a rich history full of balancing the scales for social justice at every level. We must continue to recognize today and every day that the fight is not over for many walks of life,” Mayor Neeley said. “This is a battle fueled by love and respect for ourselves and each other. No matter our differences, love wins.”

“Pride Month was first recognized nationwide by President Bill Clinton in 1999 and again under President Barack Obama. In the State of Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also also declared June as Pride Month in both 2019 and 2020.

“Noting ‘it’s never too late to do the right thing,’ Mayor Neeley proclamation recognizes not just June 2020 as Pride Month but also June 2021 and 2022.”

–Lightly edited by EVM Staff

