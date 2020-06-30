Three seats opening on Flint Community Schools board; petitions to run for Nov. 3 election available now

Petitions are now available in the Flint City Clerk’s Office, second floor of City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St., for persons interested in seeking election to the Flint Board of Education. Three seats are open for the election, to be held Nov. 3, 2020.

The terms of board members Casey Lester, Betty Ramsdell and Blake Strozier expire Dec. 31, 2020. The three candidates elected in November will serve a six-year term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Candidates for a school board seat must file petitions with the Flint City Clerk by 4 p.m. July 21, 2020 with:

 At least 40 valid signatures (no more than 100), or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee

Candidates must be a citizen of the United States, not less than 18 years of age, a registered voter, a resident of the State of Michigan not less than 30 days, and a resident of the Flint Public School District on or before the 30th day before the election.

Since City Hall is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interested applicants should contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office by calling (810) 766-7414 to make arrangements to obtain petitions and/or pay the filing fee.