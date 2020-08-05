Incumbents Swanson, Neeley and Gleason defeat challengers in competitive primary

By Paul Rozycki

In an election where mail-in votes were dominant, Genesee County voters turned out in larger than expected numbers and set the stage for the November election.

Though there was a concern that the large number of absentee ballots might delay the final results, early in the evening several candidates seemed on their way to victory, while others might have to wait until the last ballots are counted.

The contests for Genesee County offices were some of the most contentious of the night, though incumbents generally did well.

The contest for the Genesee County Sheriff was one biggest contests of the night. Incumbent Democrat Christopher Swanson had little trouble defeating Flint Police Chief Phil Hart and former chief Tim Johnson. Swanson will face Republican Stephen Sanford in the fall.

Incumbent David Leyton easily earned the Democratic nomination for Genesee County prosecutor. He was opposed by Trachelle Young. No Republican has filed to run.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason faced what could have been one of the more serious challenges to an incumbent. As a Democrat he failed to win the endorsement of the UAW, which went to his challenger Renee Watson, and many thought Gleason might have a problem winning his nomination. Though the race was closer than some others, he had little problem. He will face Republican Jesse Couch in November.

Democratic County Treasurer Deb Cherry was unopposed for her party’s nomination and will face Republican Deborah Hoss the fall.

Incumbent Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright faced a challenge from Travis Wines, but Wright emerged victorious with little problem. No Republican has filed to run.

As is often the case in Genesee County, many of those who have won the Democratic nomination are in a strong position to win in November.

For the U.S. Senate seat incumbent Democrat Gary Peters was unopposed as was Republican John James. They will face each other in November.

In Michigan’s 5th U.S. House district Democrat Dan Kildee was unopposed, and Republican Tim Kelly was well on the way to winning the Republican nomination over Earl Lackie.

For the Michigan State House of Representatives, most incumbents led easily in the early counts.

For the 34th district incumbent Cynthia Neeley easily emerged victorious over four Democratic challengers—DelTonya Burns, Claudia Perkins-Milton, Diana Phillips, and Arthur Woodson. She will face Republican James Miraglia in the fall election.

For the 48th district Democrat Sheryl Kennedy defeated her lone opponent, Andalib Odulate, for the nomination. She will face David Martin, who won the Republican nomination over Sheri Cross, in what many expect to be a very competitive race.

Democrat incumbent John Cherry was unopposed in the 49th district. He will face Republican Bryan Lutz in the fall.

In the 50th district incumbent Democrat Tim Sneller easily defeated challenger Raymond Freiberger. Republican Christina Fichett-Hickson is leading Lynn Frieberger and Lynn Nuckee, but the race is close, and may have to wait for the final ballots to be counted to determine the winner.

Incumbent County Surveyor Kim Carlson was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. No Republican has filed to oppose him.

Of the nine county commission districts four of them include Flint-area neighborhoods.

In the 1st district, incumbent Bryant Nolden was unopposed for the Democratic nomination and he faced no Republican opponent in the fall.

In the 2nd district, three Democrats are competing to replace the Brenda Clack, who chose not to run again. Both Michael Clack and Charles Winfrey were locked in a tight race and may need to wait for the last ballots to be counted to determine the winner.

In the Third district, incumbent Democrat Ellen Ellenburg is unopposed, as was her Republican challenger Gary Goetzinger.

In the Fourth district, Democrat Dominque Clemons topped challenger Donald Wright. No Republican has filed to run.

There were also a number of judicial contests in the area.

For the 7th Circuit Court position, Chris Christianson and Stephanie Witucki emerged on top, with Herman Marable finishing third.

For the 76th District Court Tabitha Marsh and Torchio Feaster held the leading positions. Heather Burnash was close behind and the final result may have to wait for the last ballots to be counted.

The two candidates with the most votes will face each other in November.

There were two county-wide proposals on the ballot on the August ballot. Both seemed on the road to passing.

The Animal Control millage proposal was leading by a nearly 2-1 margin and the MTA millage replacement proposal also led by a similar margin.

EVM political commentator Paul Rozycki can be reached at paul.rozycki@mcc.edu.

(Banner Photo by Paul Rozycki)

