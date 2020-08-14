City of Flint customer service office to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 19

The following announcement was released by the city today:



“Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced today that Flint City Hall will partially reopen to the public starting Wednesday [Aug. 19], as part of a planned, phased-in reopening.

“The Customer Service department and City Hall lobby will reopen with limited hours beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. As a reminder: all City Hall offices can be reached by phone, email and, in some instances, by appointment to continue serving residents.

“The red drop box at the front doors of Flint City Hall also will remain available. Residents are encouraged to utilize this convenient option when making a payment by check or dropping documents off for City of Flint offices.

“The Customer Service department and front desk/lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays starting Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, for residents who need services including water filters, water test kits, cash payments, water service reconnections, and other customer service issues.

“Consent forms for service line replacement also will be available at the front desk of Flint City Hall for any residences that have not yet had their water pipes replaced. The deadline for submitting forms is Sept. 18, 2020. Check here for more detailed information.

“There will be limited capacity inside City Hall and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Proper signage and barriers have been installed as well as a check-in area.

“Flint City Hall closed to the public March 17 as part of Mayor Neeley’s proactive response to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most City of Flint employees continue to work remotely in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

“Partially reopening Flint City Hall is an exciting step forward,” Mayor Neeley said. “Customer service is our top priority for office reopening, and other offices will reopen as it is safe to do so. We will continue to proactively follow safety precautions while also serving the residents of the City of Flint.”

“Water filters, replacement cartridges and water quality test kits also are available at the front desk. Public Health Navigators will continue to offer home delivery of these items through Aug. 31, 2020.

Although other offices remain closed to the public, they can be reached by phone. Here is a list of frequently used office phone numbers:

Assessor: (810) 766-7255

City Attorney: (810) 766-7146

City Clerk: (810) 766-7414

City Council: (810) 766-7418

Customer Service/Bill Payment: (810) 766-7015

Economic Development: (810) 237-2458

Fire: Call 911 for emergencies

Human Resources: (810) 766-7280

IT: (810) 766-7105

Mayor’s Office: (810) 766-7346

Planning and Development: (810) 766-7426

Police: Call 911 for emergencies

Sewer: (810) 766-7079

Street Maintenance: (810) 766-7343

Water Service Center: (810) 766-7202

Water Restoration: (810) 410-2020

Share this:

Tweet

Email

