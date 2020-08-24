$2.7 million on its way for early childhood ed, child care in Genesee County, Kildee announces

A $2.7 million federal grant to Genesee Intermediate School District to fund Early Head Start education and child care programs for children in mid-Michigan was announced today by Congressman Dan Kildee (M-05).

According to a press release issued by Kildee’s office, the $2,739,105 federal grant is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Early Head Start – Child Care Partnership (EHS-CCP) initiative.

Details from the press release:

“The EHS-CCP initiative promotes infant and toddler development through services that support education, health and family well-being. Programming is administered by local child care centers that offer working families flexible full-day and full-year services. The programs include high-quality learning environments for infant-toddler care and education; provisions for diapers and formula; health and developmental screenings; physical and mental health support and family services.

“Investing in our young children’s education and care now gives children and families the tools they need for a brighter future,” said Congressman Kildee. “I am proud to announce these grants to fund Early Head Start education at Genesee Intermediate School District. I am grateful to the teachers, staff and volunteers who run these programs, for all the vital work they do.”

“In the wake of the Flint water crisis, in March 2016 Congressman Kildee successfully advocated for federal grants to expand Head Start and Early Head Start services for Flint children. In March 2017, Congressman Kildee also announced $5.5 million in federal grants to support new and expanded Early Head Start for children in the Flint area through Early Head Start Child Care Partnership programs. Recently, in June 2020, Congressman Kildee announced over $20 million in federal grants to fund Head Start programs in mid-Michigan.

–EVM staff from a Kildee press release.

