New Police Chief Terence Green sworn in

By Tom Travis

Flint’s new Chief of Police, Terence Green sworn in today on the recessed court yard behind City Hall. Circuit Court Judge David Guinn administered the oath of office.

In Mayor Neeley’s remarks before the swearing in, he referred to Chief Green as a “true police officer” who is “committed to leading and serving the residents of Flint. A person who has dedicated his life to law enforcement. ”

Mayor Neeley added, “It’s going to take all of us to bring this community back to the glory in which we’ve known it to be. To be a community of the people and for the people.”

Many Flint police officers were present, along with some city employees and friends of family of Chief Green gathered for the ceremony. Dignitaries in the crowd included State Representative Cynthia Neeley, Judge Nathaniel Perry, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, Pastor Daniel Moore and City Attorney Angela Wheeler.

Chief Green comes to his new post with years of experience from a career in law enforcement. In August Mayor Neeley announced at a press conference his choice as Green to be the new Chief of Police. The city released a statement at that time listing Green’s experience.

“Green graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1986 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 1991. He joined the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer in 1992, earned his police officer certification in 1995 from the Delta College Police Academy and then became a sheriff’s deputy. “Throughout his career he was assigned to drug enforcement details with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Flint Area Narcotics Group. He also served as a commander of the Genesee County Sheriff’s department drug enforcement team called the Posse. “Green retired from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department in 2013. He then joined the University of Michigan-Flint Police Department while attending management training at Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety. In 2014, Green was sworn in as the first black police chief in Mt. Morris Township.”

Judge Guinn administered the oath of office to Mayor Neeley in November 2019. Judge Guinn has served on the bench since May 2017.

