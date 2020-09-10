City Clerk expands office hours, summarizes deadlines and voters’ rights, leading up to Election Day, Nov. 3

By Tom Travis

Extended hours for election-related services and for voters to request an absentee ballot will start Monday, Sept. 14 at the Flint City Clerk’s office.

According to Michigan election law, county clerks can deliver ballots to local clerks beginning Sept. 19. Military and overseas absentee ballots will begin to be delivered on Sept. 19 also. Sept. 21 is the first day Michigan voters can vote in person for the November election.

A press release issued Wednesday from the clerk’s office announced the Flint extended hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

New weekend hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.

Voters may vote in the City Clerk’s office over the counter during these hours. The City Clerk’s office is on the second floor of City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. , Flint.

In addition, the press release reminded voters they have the right to apply for, receive, and submit an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk’s office up until 4 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before the election.

Voter’s Rights and Deadline for absentee ballot requests

Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the City Clerk’s office to receive by mail absentee ballot requests from registered voters in the City of Flint for the Nov. 3 election.

In addition, voters have the right to register to vote and immediately obtain an absentee ballot during the 14 days leading up to an election and on Election Day. Voters who register to vote, or update their address on Election Day may vote by absentee in the Clerk’s office.

Election Day Hours and No Mask Required to vote

On Election Day the City Clerk’s office and voting locations open at 7 a.m. Individuals entering a polling place for the purpose of voting in an election are not required to wear a face mask, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-153 issued Friday, July 17, 2020.

Voters who need additional information or have questions about the Nov. 3 election should contact the Flint City Clerk’s office at 810-766-7414.

The Michigan Voter Information Center provides vast resources for residents for the election season including registering to vote, how to obtain an absentee ballot, and discovering where your ballot is in the process of being received and counted.

