Kildee calls GOP “11th hour” Coney Barrett confirmation process “disgraceful,” warns of peril to health care

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on the Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

FLINT—Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate, on a 52-48 party line vote, confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Shame on Senate Republicans for ramming through a Supreme Court nominee that will likely be the deciding vote to take away health care from millions of Americans. This rushed confirmation process during an American election by Senator McConnell is even more disgraceful considering Republicans have for months delayed another economic aid package for working families struggling from the coronavirus pandemic. History will not look kindly on Mitch McConnell and Republicans who have exposed their own hypocrisy in this eleventh-hour power grab.”

—Statement provided by Rotimi Adeoye in Rep. Kildee’s office.

