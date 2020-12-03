Flint residents can apply to receive up to $225 to help pay water bills

Community Development Block Grant funds totaling $50,000 are being made available to assist moderate and low-income residents pay their water bills, according to a press release from the Mayor’s office. In addition, residents relying on unemployment because of job losses from coronavirus can benefit.

Residents are eligible to receive a credit of up to $75 on their City of Flint water bill, and can reapply to receive the credit on up to three monthly water bills. In most instances, the credit will match dollar for dollar the amount residents put toward their bills, according to a press release from the Mayor’s office on Wednesday. “COVID-19 continues to cause massive hardship in our community. The Water Payment Assistance Fund provides direct relief to residents,” Mayor Neeley said. “This administration will continue to put people first and develop creative ways to give the best service to the residents of Flint.”

The Mayor’s office worked with the city’s Office of Public Health to create the Water Payment Assistance Fund in April. According to the press release Flint is the only community statewide to develop such a program.

Residents can apply by filling out an online application at www.cityofflint.com/water- payment-assistance-fund. Or residents can call (810) 410-2020 to apply over the phone.

After applying, residents will work directly with one of the City of Flint’s Public Health Navigators to confirm their eligibility.

For more information, visit www.cityofflint.com/water- payment-assistance-fund

