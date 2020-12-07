Flint Public Library at Courtland to reopen Wednesday, Dec. 9 with limited “lobby service”

The Flint Public Library at Courtland Center will reopen Dec. 9 through Dec. 23 with “lobby

service.” Patrons will be able to enter the library lobby for a short visit to pick up books on hold or check

out DVDs, music and books on CD, according to a press release issued by library staff.

“This service minimizes contact between the public and library staff to keep everyone safe during this

time of high risk from COVID. Patrons can place holds from home, either online or by phone,” according to Library Director Kay Schwartz.

“When the holds are ready, they can enter the lobby wearing a mask, grab their holds, check out and be on their

way in five minutes,” she explained.

“For safety reasons, the computing center in the Annex at Courtland Center will be closed during this time,” Schwartz said.

The press release detailed how the reopening would be conducted, as follows:

• Library hours will remain the same; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

• Patrons should plan their visits for less than 15 minutes (the CDC threshold for COVID exposure).

• Patrons are urged to go online to www.fpl.info and place a hold on materials they’d like to check out and then pick up in a day or two (when notified). They can also call the Library for help placing holds.

• Lobby service includes patron holds pickup, browsing of DVDs, CDs, books on CD, new books, holiday books, a selection of Children’s books, and Checkout.

• The Annex will be closed; no patron access to computers, printers, fax machines, genealogy.

• Virtual programs will continue as scheduled. Go to www.fpl.info “Join In” calendar for links and details.

• Patrons still have 24/7 access to our large digital collection of books, magazines, music, tutorials and more with their Flint Public Library card. Go to www.fpl.info, “Browse and Download.”

• Library Cards/E-cards: You can get a library card on-site. You can renew your card on-site or by phone. People who need an E-card to access the digital library can get one online from home. Go to www.fpl.info, “Browse and Download.”

• Book/Materials return: Return on-site or at the drop-boxes located at the main and movie entrance at Courtland or Crapo Street near 1026 E. Kearsley, St. Flint.

• Dolly Parton Imagination Library registration: Free books for Flint Kids (Ages 0-5). Go to www.fpl.info for the link to register online or register on-site.

The library will be closed to the public Dec. 24, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2021.

FPL $27.6 million upgrade plugs on through the pandemic

After 60 years at its Kearsley Street location, the library is undergoing a $27.6 million upgrade, facilitated by $16 million from major donors and by a bond approved by 68 percent of voters in November that will raise an additional $12.6 million.

The building’s deterioration, along with a desire to bring it up to 21st century standards, is what propelled the successful campaign for a “like-new library,” as Director Schwartz described it in August.

The temporary Flint Public Library location is at Courtland Center, 4190 E. Court Street, Burton, MI 48509. Patrons can email the library at askus@fpl.info or call (810) 232-7111.

EVM Staff – EVM may be reached at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

