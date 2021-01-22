“Defiantly Hopeful” concert celebrates Flint, benefits East Village Magazine Saturday at 7 p.m

A concert by the well-known folk duo Mustard’s Retreat, long beloved performers in the Flint music scene, will live stream on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The concert will equally benefit East Village Magazine (EVM) and Mustard’s Retreat themselves, who like other live musicians have faced many challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo’s affirmative musical message and celebrating that the world survived 2020 and that the country inaugurated its new president Jan. 20, led them to name their recent live-streaming events the “Defiantly Hopeful” tour. The members of the due are Flint native Libby Glover and David Tamulevich of Ann Arbor.

“We have been interacting with and enjoying the East Village Magazine and their staff and volunteers since we came to Flint in the late 1970s,” Tamulevich said in his explanation of why Mustard’s Retreat decided to pair up with EVM. “It’s community journalism at its best,” he said. “We re so happy to be doing this concert in conjunction with them…and hope to have some very special guests for our After Party.”

Here are links to join in the event.

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=25ylEn3Fx54&feature= youtu.be

Facebook Link – https://www.facebook.com/ mustardsretreat/live/

Zoom – to receive the link, email David@tamulevich.com, if possible before 6 p.m. Saturday

Topic: The Defiantly Hopeful Series and East Village Magazine in Flint MI present Mustard’s Retreat!

Time: Jan 23, 2021 07:00 PM Montreal

Tamulevich said joining the concert will be Matt Watroba, long-time radio host on WDET and now on WKAR, a performer who is well known to the folk community in Flint. He has been performing in Flint since the late 70s and is a highly respected singer/songwriter and a.member of The Yellow Room Gang, Tamulevich noted.

He promised at least two other surprise guests are expected to appear.

While clicking into the concert is free, viewers will be invited to donate to EVM and Mustard’s Retreat through a link available during the event. After covering costs for technical support, MR and EVM will split the donations fifty-fifty.

As reported in a Dec. 29 story here, the folk duo have a special connection to East Village Magazine. Mustard’s Retreat this year supplied the closing song for “Faces of Flint: A Message from the Anvil of American Democracy,” a get-out-the-vote video produced by EVM‘s Ted Nelson and Jan Worth-Nelson. The song, “(Ours is a) Simple Faith,” was written by Tamulevich and has been extensively performed and recorded nationally.

“While based in Ann Arbor, Mustard’s Retreat has been a fixture in the Flint music scene for 40 years, with memorable performances in many downtown bars, at the Flint Public Library, at the Flint Folk Music Festival and many other locales in Michigan and around the country.

“For many years the group included Michael Hough, who left due to family issues two years ago; he still occasionally appears in the group’s virtual events.

“At the 2015 Folk Music Festival, the group co-headlined with Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul and Mary.

“They’ve traveled more than a million miles and performed more than 6,000 shows, from pig roasts and pool parties to Lincoln Center Out of Doors, The Barns at Wolftrap and the Kennedy’s Center’s Millennium Stage,” according to their website.

“Their first album, called simply Mustard’s Retreat, was recorded in 1979 in Clio and is a Flint fan favorite, Tamulevich said. They have since produced 17 albums, the latest being Make Your Own Luck in 2018.”

–EVM Staff

