Michigan food assistance payments increase 15 percent by end of January – Gov. Whitmer/MDHHS

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning by the end of January and lasting until June, 2021.

The increase is part of a Congressional relief bill the recently passed and is intended to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Current food assistance recipients will see the 15 percent increase added to their Bridge Cards from Jan. 20-30 in addition to benefits received earlier in the month. A household of four will receive an additional $102 per month for a total of $782 per month in subsequent months.

An initiative that provides additional food assistance to 350,000 Michigan families is also continuing. The initiative allows anyone receiving food assistance who doesn’t already qualify for the maximum monthly benefits to see their payment raised to the maximum monthly amount for their household size. Anyone who receives both this payment and the 15 percent increase will receive them on the same day, beginning January 20.

Below are the new maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size for January through June:

One Person: $234

Two Persons: $430

Three Persons: $616

Four Persons: $782

Five Persons: $929

Six Persons: $1,114

Seven Persons: $1,232

Eight Persons: $1,408

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance online at Michigan Bridge Card or by calling a customer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker. Customer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

