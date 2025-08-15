By Teddy Robertson

And what of good government?

the ancients supplied its taxonomy

civic virtue and democracy

the health of the body politic

phrases from the past like periwigs and togas

I loved them more than I knew

back in that time of respected opinions and endorsements,

canceled subscriptions and social media switches

initial shock and outrage,

I feared censorship and isolation

now the newspaper of record displays riches

that disgust

power

that does not awe—

once prized column inches of

trivia prove sufficient to gag me,

a citizen

once well-informed

I miss the nation’s homage to clichés about its past

skewed stories of uniqueness and destiny

barely concealing murderous expansion and greed

the vaunted idealism now faint

yet the values American

naive and optimistic

I miss too the rhetoric of reform and redress

the routines of ordinary patriotism

when hypocrisy still left room for protest and satire,

venality and virtue in their uneasy human balance—

we calibrated our compromises

the very stuff of politics and democracy

I remember you

This poem also appears in East Village Magazine’s August 2025 Issue.