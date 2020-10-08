Pride Fest activities begin Friday with Free Community BBQ; virtual activities continue through the weekend

By Tom Travis
A free community BBQ will be offered Friday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind Wellness Services, Inc. located at 311 E. Court St. as part of a weekend of activities for Flint Pride Fest 2020.
According to Rachel Strickland, Prevention Specialist at Wellness Services, The Flint Pride Fest was originally scheduled for June 20, 2020 and was postponed due to COVID-19. Strickland said Flint Pride was rescheduled for August but the Flint Pride Planning Committee decided to go virtual with one in-person event. Last year Flint Pride Fest had over 3,000 attendees.
Flint Pride Fest will be a 3-day event beginning this Friday
The three-day Flint Pride Fest event, hosted by Wellness Services, will begin this Friday, October 9, with an in-person cook out from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday’s in-person event will offer free testing, a free meal, a DJ, and vendors.
The vendors include Wellness Services (host of Flint Pride), Genesee Health Systems, 2020 Census, Ennis Center for Children and Samarita. The vendors will be present during Friday’s Cook Out as well as the virtual event on Saturday via commercial and promos.
Saturday October 10th, Flint Pride will have a Facebook and Instagram Live event. This Social Media Live event will include drag performances and music from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday October 11 is National Coming Out Day. There will be Coming Out Stories and a Memorial to honor those who paved the way and helped further LGBTQ rights in the community. Included in that memorial will be a special mention for specific Flint Pride community members including Deon Jackson, Vanessa Goldman, and Kevin Bacon.
Bacon, 25, was gruesomely murdered on Christmas Eve 2019 in Morrice, Michigan. Bacon was a member of the LGBTQ community and a student at UM-Flint. Bacon’s murder drew national attention. Mark Latunski, 50, was arrested soon after Bacon’s mutilated body was found. Latunski was recently ordered fit to stand trial in the murder charges.
Social Distancing and Sanitation procedures
Strickland added, “The hardest barrier has been our community member’s access to virtual services, yet we continue to find ways to bridge the gaps. The service most affected during the shut-down was our HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), HCV (hepatitis C virus), and STI (sexually transmitted infections) testing services. We now have a scheduling system for testing versus a walk-in basis we used to be able to offer.”
“that while their community members are very resilient people, we all need human connection at a minimum. Wellness Services continues to help people living with HIV as well as the community at large with support groups, events, and ongoing connections.”
Strickland pointed out that they work with too many people who are more susceptible. “So we must think of the big picture and work together to bridge the gaps identified by the pandemic in order to best serve our community.” Strickland said.
Flint Pride’s sponsors include Wellness Services, Genesee Health Systems, Safe Space Ally Center, Blue Cross Complete, Unified HIV Health and Beyond, Genesee Community Health Center, Hamilton Community Health Network, Mott Community College, Flint Institute of Arts, Dort Federal Credit Union, Samarita, and Ennis Center for Children.
For more information on Wellness Services can be reached at 810-232-0888 or visit their website at wellnessaids.org. More information and opportunities to connect with Flint Pride Fest can be done through their Facebook event page here.
