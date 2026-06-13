By EVM Staff

Mott Fest, an annual family-friendly outdoor festival, returns to the Mott Park Recreation Area today, Saturday, June 13.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mott Park Recreation Area, located at 2401 Nolen Drive.

Hosted by the Mott Park Reaction Association, Mott Fest is now in its fifth year and will feature live music, bounce houses, a graffiti wall, tie-dye station, a “Teddy Bear Clinic,” pony rides, craft booths, food trucks, and a beer garden.

“We look forward to welcoming guests at the annual summer festival in the beautiful space at the Mott Park Recreation Area, now part of Genesee County’s new state park,” said Tom Saxton, President of the Mott Park Recreation Area.

An early June press release noted the event will also feature a dance demo by Flint’s FliCity Studio, and musical performances by Elizabeth Reed and Eclipse Band.



Mott Fest is an all-ages event and free to attend.