200 seasonal jobs opening now at Genesee County Parks

More than 200 jobs are opening at the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission, Director Barry June announced in a press release.

“These seasonal positions are perfect for high school and college students, retirees or those looking for a second income,” June said.

Full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs and internships are currently posted, including at locations such as Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, The Mounds ORV Area, Wolverine Campground, For-Mar Nature Preserve and Arboretum, and all county day-use parks.

Full-time positions are available at Genesee County Human Resources through an online job application process. Do not send your applications directly to the Parks office, the press release stated.

To apply for a seasonal position, return a completed job application to Genesee County Parks’ main office at 5045 Stanley Road, Flint, 48506 or the Genesee County Human Resources Department at 1101 Beach St, Rm 337, Flint , MI 48502-1454.

Applicants must be 16 and older.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

