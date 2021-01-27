Flint Institute of Arts opening Art School for spring session; registration begins Feb. 2

Art classes at the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) will resume for spring term if encouraging Covid-19 trends continue.

Spring classes begin March 8, 2021. “We have been closely monitoring our region’s infection rates and trends. The numbers continue to fall and unless there is a new and unexpected resurgence, we will reopen,” Art School Administrative Assistant Hannah Stark wrote in an email to FIA members.

Registration for spring classes opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. . Students may register online or by mail, phone, or email. In-person registrations will not be accepted until the school reopens.

The FIA encourages students to read the FIA’s Covid safety policies and requirements before deciding whether to register.

The FIA will not hold winter classes. Students already registered for winter will automatically receive a tuition credit that can be used anytime or may contact the FIA to request a refund, Stark said.

–EVM Staff

