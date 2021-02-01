Flint Public Library re-opens for browsing and computer services at Courtland Center

The Flint Public Library (FPL) at Courtland Center is reopening Tuesday, Feb. 2 for computer and genealogy services and one-hour browsing visits, the library announced in a press release issued Friday.

Due to elevated rates of COVID-19, patrons had been limited to ordering materials for pick up, but will now be able to use resources, browse the collection, and visit for up to one hour in the library and its annex.

Computers, printers and fax, genealogy and local history resources available to the public

Patrons can visit the annex to use computers, printers, and fax machine for public, as well as the resources for genealogy and local history research. Due to the social distancing requirements, ten computers will be available for public use with a one-hour use limit.

Children and teen book departments open to the public

The library will also re-open for browsing the children’s department,, along with books and resources for teens, adults, fiction and nonfiction, and music.

Library hours

Library and annex hours remain the same: Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

“We know that public computers are an essential service. We provided more than 31,000 hours of computer use last year, in addition to the wi-fi that patrons could access throughout the building. We have located genealogy along with the computers because so much of the research is digital. Both of these high-touch resources require special cleaning procedures in light of COVID-19,” said Kay Schwartz, director of library services.

The library will post updates about the re-opening on its website, www.fpl.info. The website will be updated regularly as services change, Schwartz said.

Flint Public Library’s temporary location is at Courtland Center (4190 E. Court St., Burton). Patrons can email the library at askus@fpl.info or call (810) 232-7111.

Visitors should use Entrance A and then look for the library signage. Plenty of free parking is available.

The Flint Public Library, after 60 years at its Kearsley Street location, is in the midst of a $27.6 million renovation and upgrade. The upgrade is facilitated by $16 million from major donors and by a bond approved by 68 percent of voters in November that will raise an additional $12.6 million.

