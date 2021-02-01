Flint Symphony Orchestra 2021 season opener goes virtual, livestreaming Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” Suite & Prokofiev’s “Peter and The Wolf”

The Flint Symphony Orchestra (FSO) kicks off the 2021 season COVID-style Saturday, Feb. 6, with Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” Suite and Sergei Prokofiev’s most popular performed work, “Peter and the Wolf,” according to a press release from the FSO.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, the FSO will not be able to perform for a live, in-person audience. Instead, for the first time, the concert is offered virtually as a live-streamed event. The “pay-what-you-wish” event is available on demand for 30 days beginning Feb. 6. For more information, visit the Flint Symphony Orchestra’s website at www.theFSO.org/live.

Organizers promise viewers still will love this season opener from the comforts of their own homes, according to Cathy Prevett, FSO’s operations manager.

Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella”

Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” was written for a one-act ballet with the same name based on Commedia dell’Arte, an art form characterized by improvised dialogue and a cast of colorful characters. Prevett calls the music beautiful, entertaining, and enjoyable.

Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and The Wolf”

Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and The Wolf” also has the elements of excitement and fun, explains Prevett. A corresponding instrument in the orchestra represents each character of this tale: the bird by a flute, the duck by an oboe, the cat by a clarinet playing staccato in a low register, the grandfather by a bassoon, the wolf by three horns, Peter by the string quartet, and the shooting of the hunters by the kettle. Prevett will narrate the famous story.

FSO staff remain hopeful they will have a live audience in Whiting Auditorium before the end of its season in June, according to the press release. A brochure of the FSO 2021 season can be viewed and downloaded here.

Purchase tickets at www.thefso.org/live. If you have any questions, contact the ticket center at (810) 237-7333, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

–EVM Staff

