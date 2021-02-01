Nominating petitions available for 2021 Flint City Council seats

Nominating petitions are available now in the City Clerk’s office (2nd floor of Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St., Flint) for the upcoming election for city council, City Clerk Inez Brown has announced in a press release.

Deadline and requirements for filing

Nominating petitions must be signed by at least 75 registered voters in the ward in which the candidate seeks election. Candidates must complete their petition and file it by Tuesday, April 20, 2021, no later than 4 p.m.

Candidates for the position are required to have been registered to vote in the City for at least one year prior to the filing deadline.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, with the top two contenders from each ward facing each other in the general election Nov. 2, 2021.

Residents vote only for the councilperson within their ward. A map of the nine wards can be viewed here from the City of Flint website. The present city council can be viewed here on their website.

COVID-19 protocols for petitions

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, nominating petitions will be available by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact the City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

