Building cultural literacy highlight of Black History Month – Flint & Genesee Literacy Network

During February, the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network (FGLN) will continue efforts to build cultural literacy by sharing social media content highlighting accomplishments of persons from the African Diaspora, according to an email from executive director Angela Hood-Beaugard.

“Cultural literacy begins with acknowledging the contributions of all people and embracing our identities individually and collectively,” Hood-Beaugard wrote in an email inviting the community to learn about Black History month as a tradition and to explore content inspired by Urban Intellectuals, an organization that creates Black History materials “to encourage generations of thinkers and leaders who perform better because they know and understand their culture and history.”

In January, FGLN convened a 21-day racial equity challenge with 35 participants. FGLN and the Michigan League of Public Policy plan to continue the work at an upcoming Racial Equity Professional Learning Lunch and Learn.

Tribute to Danielle Brown’s passing from COVID-19

“As the pandemic rages, political insurgence erupted, and many inaugural transitions were witnessed, the FGLN family continues to grieve the loss of Danielle Brown,” Hood-Beaugard wrote. Brown was partnership director for the FGLN when she died Jan. 2 after struggling with COVID-19.

Hood-Beaugard also shared a video tribute to Danielle Brown.

