Woodside Church of Flint eying name change, seeking marketing pros to help “rebrand”

Posted on Mar 4, 2021

Woodside Church of Flint is seeking qualified marketing professionals to guide the church in renaming and branding itself, according to a press release from the church’s pastor,  Rev. Dr. Deborah Conrad. 

Written proposals will be received until March 15. Select applicants will be invited to make personal presentations to the church leadership. 

Conrad said the congregation encourages women and minorities to apply. 

Woodside Church recently relocated to the former Carriage Town Antiques/Hoffman’s Deli space at 503 Garland St. from its longtime East Court Street locale. The request for proposals describes the church as a progressive Christian congregation, multi-racial, and welcoming of the LGBTQ community. 

Exterior of Woodside’s new location at 503 Garland St. in Flint’s historic Carriage Town Neighborhood. (Photo by Tom Travis)

“We have relocated multiple times and changed our name once. We believe the times are calling us to adapt again,” Conrad said.

The request for proposals can be viewed below:

Author: Tom Travis

