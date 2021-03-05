Health Coalition launches “Commit to Fit” challenge, with cash incentives, to get Genesee County students moving

The 6th annual Commit to Fit Active Schools Challenge is now open through March 31 to all Genesee County school districts to promote physical activity among their students, according to a press release from the Greater Flint Health Coalition (GFHC).

Students and teachers from participating schools will track their physical activity with a goal of being active for 30 minutes each day. Schools with the highest average minutes of physical activity during the month of March will receive a monetary donation for use towards health and wellness programming.

This year more than $5,000 will be awarded to schools, while students who reach the daily physical activity goal will also be entered into a raffle drawing to win prizes such as gift cards and skating passes.

Sponsors include the Ascension Genesys Health Club, Greater Flint Health Coalition, Dort Financial Credit Union, Genesee Health Plan Community Health Workers, Health Alliance Plan, Marketing Solutions, Meijer, and Oxford Bank.

GFHC partners with the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) partner for the challenge.

“The Active Schools Challenge is a fun way for schools to increase the physical activity of all their students. We know that physical activity can improve the health, wellness and achievement of our young people. We are proud to partner with the Greater Flint Health Coalition on this important initiative” states Dr. Lisa Hagel, GISD superintendent.

More than 35 schools from 15 districts across Genesee County have participated in the Active Schools Challenge, with nearly 5,000 area students logging more than 4.7 million minutes of physical activity during the month of March.

“Research has shown time and time again that children who are active during the day have better attention levels during school, get higher grades, and are more in control of their emotions,” said Taylor Williams, project manager of the GFHS’s Commit to Fit program “These effects are particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic when students are working in constantly evolving and challenging circumstances.”

Schools may register by emailing commit2fit@flint.org or calling 810-232-2228.

