Forty-three Flint residents so far vie for a seat on the tumultuous city council

By Tom Travis

As the Flint City Council falls further from decorum and civility, a weary community can look forward to a Fall 2021 election with all nine council members up for re-election.

Nominating petitions became available in February, with candidates required to obtain 75 signatures from voters in their ward to qualify to run. Petitions are due no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

A primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, with the top two contenders from each ward facing each other in the general election Nov. 2, 2021.

According to the City Clerk’s records obtained March 10, 43 petitions have been picked up. After April 21 the names of the candidates who’ve obtained the required 75 signatures and met all the requirements to run for office will be made public. Some potential candidates already have made it known on social media and by word of mouth that they are running.

Here is the breakdown of petitions in each ward, as of March 10:

1st Ward – four petitions, including incumbent Councilperson Eric Mays.

2nd Ward – eight petitions, including incumbent Council Vice-President Maurice Davis.

3rd Ward – four petitions. Councilperson Santino Guerra has announced he will not seek re-election.

4th Ward – four petitions, including incumbent Council President Kate Fields.

5th Ward – five petitions, including incumbent Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter.

6th Ward – seven petitions. Councilperson Herb Winfrey has announced he will not seek re-election.

7th Ward – five petitions, including incumbent Councilperson Monica Galloway.

8th Ward – four petitions, including incumbent Councilperson Allan Griggs.

9th Ward – two petitions, including incumbent Councilperson Eva Worthing.

Former council member Wantwaz Davis (5th Ward) and former council member and council president Kerry Nelson (3rd Ward) have picked up petitions. Four wards have five or more potential candidates (2nd, 5th, 6th and 7th Wards) and two wards have more than six potential candidates (2nd and 6th Wards). With eight petitions out, the 2nd Ward has the most petitions picked up.

Candidates for city council are required to be a registered electors of the City for one year prior to the filing deadline.

Due to COVID-19, nominating petitions will be available by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact the City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

