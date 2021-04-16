City Hall open for voters to cast May 4 election ballots; four items cover police, fire, 9-1-1, mental health support

By Tom Travis

Flint City Hall is now open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person absentee voting for the May 4, 2021 election, according to a press release from the City of Flint.

Residents may register to vote, receive an absentee ballot and vote in person all in a single visit. Absentee voting is open to all residents. Additional hours, including weekend availability, will be added leading up to the May 4 election.

The May 4 ballot includes millage support for police and fire protection, public transit, and community mental health services, along with a surcharge on 9-1-1 services.

City Clerk’s office and new walk-up window available for city services

All visitors will be limited to the City Clerk’s office on the 2nd floor of City Hall. All other offices remain closed to the public because of COVID-19, but all offices continue to be operational and serve residents by telephone. A walk-up window also is available to serve residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (except holidays).

“Being able to vote is a fundamental right for all residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are doing everything possible to make voting easily accessible.”

Michigan residents also may request an absentee ballot online or receive one from their local clerk’s office. Absentee ballots may be mailed in, submitted in person at the City Clerk’s office, or returned using the drop box in front of City Hall.

For more information, contact the Flint City Clerk’s office Elections Division at (810) 766-7414.

COVID-19 precautions in place

All residents are asked to wear a mask when coming to vote to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a mask helps to protect them and employees. However, Michigan election law bans any requirement for voters to wear a mask when accessing the polls.

On the ballot for Flint residents

There will be four items of interest for Flint residents on the May 4 ballot. A complete list of ballot items can be viewed at the end of this article from the Genesee County website.

Millage renewal of the City of Flint police and fire protection

A renewal of the City of Flint Police and Fire protection millage. The renewal would allow for 6 mills ($6.00 per $1,000) on the taxable property value from Jan 1, 2022 through Dec 31, 2026. The sole purpose of this funding will be for police and fire protection. The City estimates six mills would raise approximately $4.7 million in the first year of renewal, according to the Genesee County website.

Millage renewal for public transportation

An addition millage renewal will be on the ballot for public transportation. The millage would renew at .60 mills ($.60 per $1,000) on the taxable property value from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2027. The sole purpose of this funding will be for funding public transportation services in the City of Flint by the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA). The City estimates $.60 mills would raise approximately $472,000 in the first year of the renewal.

9-1-1 surcharge for Genesee County

Also on the ballot will be a 9-1-1 surcharge for all of Genesee County. If approved by the voters the surcharge will allow for a charge on all landline, wireless and voice over the internet protocol service users located within Genesee County of up to $1.86 per month. This surcharge would be in place until December 31, 2026. The funds will be used for 9-1-1 emergency call answering and dispatch services within Genesee County including facilities, equipment, maintenance and operating costs, according to the Genesee County website.

Millage for Genesee Health System’s community mental health

This millage is for the purposes of reinforcing the Genesee Health System (GHS) with sufficient public health infrastructure to improve the treatment of people with mental health needs, to address law enforcement/first responders with crisis intervention teams and mental health response training, to address law enforcement/mental health co-response and jail diversion, to address court/corrections mental health supports and services, to address suicide and crisis prevention, to address schools crisis and de-escalation, to address crisis center and crisis stabilization and to address health and wellness for vulnerable populations.

The millage on the ballot is an increased amount of $0.94 per $1,000 of taxable property for a period of 10 years. The millage increase would begin with the 2021 levy and extend through 2030. According to the Genesee County website it will raise $9.5 million in the first year.

Out of the $9.5 million approximately $298,584 will be dispersed in the first year to other municipalities throughout the county, according to the Genesee County website.

A full-description from the Genesee County website can be viewed here:

