Rides to Wellness service disruption ends in May; Service to general public begins in May

By Madeleine Graham

Rides to Wellness temporarily suspended veteran rides and rides to the grocery store, pharmacy, and doctor appointments until May 17, according to Ed Benning, CEO of Mass Transportation Authority (MTA). Services for dialysis, hospital runs, and other essential business remain available.

Benning explained that the disruption began in mid April after a small group of workers tested positive for Covid 19. Benning suggested that Your Ride and MTA buses were not impacted and remain a viable alternative for riders.

When services resume on May 17, Rides to Wellness services will become available to the general public for 15 dollars per one-way ride. General public riders may add a stop at a pharmacy for an extra 10 dollars.

“The Federal Transportation Authority has been astonished how well Rides to Wellness is working,” said Benning.

Rides to Wellness currently provides 13,000 rides per month. When full operations resume, Benning said that number is expected to increase between 20,000 and 25,000. Most current riders’ costs are covered by agencies like the Department of Health and Humans Services.

“Every challenge equals positive results,” said Benning.

EVM staff writer Madeleine Graham can be reached at madeleine4841@gmail.com.

