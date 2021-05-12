Councilperson Eric Mays sanctioned by U.S. District Judge to pay back “attorney fees”

By Tom Travis

Councilperson Eric Mays (1st Ward) was sanctioned today by U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman for “attorney fees” in Mays’ most recent lawsuit against the City of Flint, city officials and his colleagues on the Flint City Council. Judge Friedman granted the sanction today after City Attorney Angela Wheeler filed the motion seeking attorney fees earlier in April.

According to initial documents filed in U.S. District Court today, City Attorney Angela Wheeler filed a motion for “attorney fees” on behalf of Herbert Winfrey, Duvarl Murdock, William Metcalf, Monica Galloway, Maurice Davis, Eva Worthing, Sheldon Neeley, Jeri [sic] Winfrey-Carter, Allan Griggs, City of Flint, Kate Fields and Santino Guerra.

The court documents stated the motion is granted.

Judge says Mays was thrown out of meeting “because of his own behavior”

In March, Judge Friedman threw out Mays’ case against the City of Flint and the defendants listed above. Mays sued the City for $1 million after he was removed from a city council meeting claiming his constitutional rights had been violated. However, U.S. District Court Judge Friedman said in his dismissal that not only is the City protected by legislative immunity, but also noted that Mays was removed from the meeting because of his own behavior.

“(Plaintiff Mays) was removed from council sessions and ‘muted’ during the Zoom call as a disciplinary measure. A review of the transcripts of these four sessions, copies of which are attached to defendants’ motion as Exhibits E, F, G, and H, shows that on each occasion this action was taken because plaintiff was being argumentative and disruptive,” Judge Friedman wrote in his case dismissal.

Cost is $24,000 to Flint taxpayers for defending against Mays

Representatives of the City of Flint’s Legal Department estimated the cost of defending against the lawsuit was at least $24,000. It is at least the second time Mays has filed a lawsuit that was thrown out. A 2019 lawsuit also was dismissed; that case cost the City about $20,000 to defend itself.

EVM has reached out Councilperson Eric Mays, City Attorney Angela Wheeler and the Mayor for their reaction and comments. At the time of publishing this article none of the contacted parties have responded. This is a developing story and EVM will continue to follow it and keep the community updated.

EVM Managing Editor, Tom Travis, can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

