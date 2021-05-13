Lapeer MCC campus hosts COVID-19 vaccination Spring Drive-Up event on Friday, May 21

Hamilton Community Health Network is partnering with the Lapeer County Senior Coalition to provide a community wide COVID-19 vaccination event. The event will be hosted at Mott Community College’s Lapeer Campus by providing COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, May 21 located at 550 Lake Dr., Lapeer, MI.

There will be 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out, according to a press release.

Even though it is a “senior event…no one will be turned away who wants a vaccine”

“Anyone 18 years and older can come to the event to be vaccinated. Even though it is a senior event, Hamilton will not be turning anyone away who wants a vaccine. Vaccinations are instrumental in returning to normal and we are proud to help our community build a safer tomorrow,” explained Dr. Jaspreet Mann of Hamilton Community Health Network in Lapeer in a press release.

Vaccines, food, swag and Kroger gift cards available

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccinations available on Friday, May 21 these other items will be available to all.

100 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines – First Come, First Served

300 Food Boxes/Fresh Food Packages will be available

300 Swag Bags with gifts and resources

Kroger gift cards (while supplies last)

Information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines

Non-contact event and free transportation available

This event is non-contact event for seniors, other than the COVID vaccines that will be available to anyone 18 and older. For those in need of transportation, free transportation is available through GLTA, call (810) 664-4566. It is advised that all who plan on attending this event arrive early as supplies are limited.

For more information on the COVID vaccine or if you’d like to get a vaccine at the Hamilton Community Health Network in Lapeer, call (810)410-2832.

Search for a vaccine in your area

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) provides a website for everyone to search for a vaccine location in their area.

EVM Staff can be reached at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

