Mobile COVID vaccination units available Saturday, Aug. 14 on Flint’s south side

Mobile COVID vaccination units sponsored by The Greater Flint Health Coalition (GFHC) in partnership with Genesee Community Health Center, Genesee County Community Action Resource Department (G.C.C.A.R.D.), and the United Way of Genesee County will be in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood and surrounding areas on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m, according to a press release from the GFHC. Free lunches will be provided from the GCCARD Meet Up and Eat Up truck.

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood is located west of Fenton road and north of Atherton road on Flint’s south side along Tuxedo Ave. and Lincoln Ave.

How to find the mobile vaccination units?

Residents should look for two mobile units marked with the logos of GCCARD’s Meet Up and Eat Up truck and Genesee Community Health Center’s mobile outreach van.

The multi-agency outreach team involved in the effort includes nurses and outreach workers that are able to provide education about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines as well as a COVID-19 vaccine access on the spot. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Greater Flint Health Coalition community health workers from Genesee CHAP (Community Health Access Program) will also be present to connect residents to other community resources and support services if needed, according to a press release from the GFHC.

If groups or organizations are interested in having mobile COVID-19 outreach in their area can contact Nichole Smith-Anderson by email nsmithanderson@flint.org or calling (810)232-2228.

Low COVID vaccination rate for Flint

Genesee County is about 52.5 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — a total of 182,073 residents — as of Aug. 11, according to figures shared this week by the United Way of Genesee County (UWGC).

The rates within the City of Flint, however, are lower. Data from the MDHHS show that within the city limits vaccination rates fall below 35 percent, making it among the lowest vaccinated percentage in the state. Townships surrounding Flint vary, with vaccination rates between 35 and 50 percent.

That compares to 59 percent fully vaccinated — 5 million residents — for the state of Michigan overall, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Regularly updated coronavirus statistics from MDHHS can be found at this link (michigan.gov/coronavirus)

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

