Family Flu and COVID Vaccination Day, Saturday, Jan. 22 – hosted by Hamilton Community Health Network

By Tom Travis

On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamilton Community Health Network will host a free COVID and flu vaccine event for families. The Family Vaccination Day will be held at 2900 N. Saginaw St. in Flint. No appointment is necessary, however, supplies may be limited, according to a press release.

Local COVID hospitalizations grow steadily to 571 daily admissions. Of which, 73 per cent are unvaccinated individuals while only 27 per cent admitted are vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Jan. 22 Family Vaccine Day at Hamilton’s Main clinic is free and open to the public whether you are a Hamilton patient or not. Early attendance is encouraged as supplies are limited.

Plus, several community partners will be in attendance with snacks and fun activities, including HAP, The University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center and the Flint Area Links will also be in attendance.

For more information about Hamilton’s Family Vaccination Day call Tim at (810)406-4246 extension 4955 or visit www.hamiltonchn.org.

With the rampant increase in the number of cases in Michigan, Hamilton Community Health Network pediatrician, Shaheen Sheikh, MD, explained that delaying your COVID vaccine any longer is very risky. “With the virus’ continual mutations and increased contagion level, we need to protect each other, especially our children.”

“Many children are anxious about coming down with COVID or their parents developing it. COVID-19 can affect children beyond getting sick, as many children’s overall well-being has been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” adeds Sheikh.

In the press release Sheikh suggests helping children feel a sense of control and help them manage their feelings by encouraging them to take action.

That action, says Sheikh, can be wearing a mask, social distancing, and getting the vaccine. By offering your children protection from COVID, you essentially give them peace of mind while keeping them safe, according to Sheikh.

Local COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to grow

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 128,398 cases and 334 deaths due to COVID in the last seven days in Michigan. There were 488,603 COVID tests administered in Michigan in the last seven days. The positivity rate stands at 25 per cent in Michigan, according to the CDC.

The federal government is now offering COVID home test kits. They can be obtained through the website: www.covidtests.gov or by clicking this link.

New hospitalizations have continued to climb in Michigan since July 2021 reaching a staggering 571 daily COVID admissions in the last seven days.

Notably, 73 per cent of Genesee County COVID hospitalizations have been unvaccinated individuals and 27 per cent have been the vaccinated, according to the Genesee County Health Department.

The CDC reports that 51 per cent of the total population of Genesee County has at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 86 per cent of those age 65 years or older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

CDC, State and local health officials recommend everyone wear a mask when in a public indoor location.

COVID testing and vaccination resources

The CDC offers information about COVID data nationally and locally, masks, isolation requirements and other important facts on their website www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updates their COVID data daily after 3 p.m. at this website www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The Genesee County Health Department updates their COVID data on Mondays and Fridays at this website www.gchd.us/covid19data.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com

