Flint yard waste collection begins April 4, 2022

By Tom Travis

Yard waste collection in the City of Flint will start up again the week of April 4. Yard waste is picked up weekly on residents’ normal trash collection days through December 2, 2022.

In Sept. 2021 the city council passed a new waste service provider contract that began Oct. 1, 2021 with Priority Waste that will include waste collection every week for trash, recycling and yard waste. The contract is for $19.7 million for waste pick-up through June 30, 2024. The resolution allows for the option of a two-year extension to that contract.

Regulations and restrictions for yard waste/compost collection

A separate truck collects yard waste on the same day as residents’ regularly scheduled trash day. Compost materials should be placed at the curb at least 10 feet from regular trash no later than 7 a.m. on pickup day.

Compost is limited to 50 pounds in each brown paper lawn and leaf bag. Acceptable materials include grass clippings, weeds, leaves, twigs. Brush can be up to 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length, tied in bundles not to exceed 50 pounds.

All compost material must be placed in paper bags with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons or an open container with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons weighing less than 50 pounds.

“This time of year means it’s a great opportunity to kick off spring cleaning in our neighborhoods to keep Flint beautiful,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley in a press release.

Reminder:

Waste, compost, and recycling are picked up on the same day.

Waste collection service is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday (see map for your service day).

For more information or to report any problems with trash, recycling or yard waste service, please call (810) 410-1134.

