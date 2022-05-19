Library reopens after $30 million renovation with three-day celebration

By Jan Worth-Nelson

A two-year-long, $30 million renovation of the Flint Public Library culminates with a three-day celebration beginning Thursday, reopening the 90,000-square-foot facility to the public after a long wait made even longer by the COVID pandemic.

A ribbon cutting begins the festivities at 10 a.m. Thursday on the lawn, followed by self-guided tours until 4 p.m. Library services will not yet be available.

The first day of service will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jazz on Wheels are scheduled to perform on an outside terrace from noon to 2 p.m.

The grand opening is Saturday, when the library again will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with self-guided tours available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entertainment from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. will include storytelling, a steel drum band, dancing, face-painting, a family concert and an action theatre and stunt troupe.

If the current parking lots are full, visitors may park in the Whiting auditorium lot with trolley service between the library and Whiting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. sponsored by the MTA.

Banner photo: new courtyard mural by local artist Kevin Burdick, visible from all three floors of the updated facility.

