Flint residents can apply for WRAP water bill assistance Thursdays at City Hall

By Tom Travis

The City of Flint is encouraging Flint residents to apply for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP)—a two-year program that provides assistance to eligible, low-income households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance, such as minor plumbing repairs, according to a press release.

Representatives from the WRAP program are resuming their normal schedule as of Thursday, Jan. 5 at Flint City Hall. Representatives will be available at City Hall every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help residents apply for the program.

Flint residents can enroll in WRAP online at www.WayneMetro.org/WRAP, by phone at (810)510-9727 or in-person at the Flint City Hall Customer Service office.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors recently approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for City of Flint residents through WRAP.

A newly implemented WRAP Income Based Plan (IBP) offers bill credits based on household income and amount of the water and sewer bill. The goal is that after bill credits are applied, the amount the household is expected to pay toward their water and sewer bill is three per cent of the household’s income.

Participants can also receive conservation assistance and minor plumbing repairs. To participate in WRAP, an applicant must have household gross incomes at or below 200 per cent of the federal poverty income thresholds, be responsible for paying the water bill, and own or rent the home.

Upon enrollment, a household will receive:

Bill credits based on income and amount of water and sewer bill;

Up to $1,200 in year one toward past due bills or back payments and an additional $1,200 in year two;

Conservation measures and education, as well as minor plumbing repairs up to $2,000.

What is Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency?

Founded in 1971, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (Wayne Metro) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving approximately 35,000 low-and moderate-income residents throughout Wayne County. They provide over 60 programs in the areas of Quality Housing, Family Stability and Economic Opportunities. Their services include financial capability education, homeownership workshops, housing counseling, financial counseling, utility assistance, Head Start, GED preparation, free tax preparation, foreclosure prevention and homeless services, according to their website.

The WMCAA’s 2022 annual report can be viewed at this link: Wayne Metro 2022 annual report.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

