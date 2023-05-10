Emily Doerr named City of Flint Planning & Development Director

By Tom Travis

Flint native and resident Emily Doerr will become the new Director of Planning and Development for the City of Flint beginning June 12, 2023, according to a press release from Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Doerr will replace retiring Suzanne Wilcox who has served in the the position for the last six and a half years.

Doerr currently leads the Michigan State Land Bank Authority. She previously served as Community Economic Development Program Manager for the City of Flint’s HOME, Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs.

“I’m excited to return to the City of Flint and work alongside Mayor Neeley to support the hardworking staff in the Planning and Development Department,” Doerr said. “I look forward to engaging community stakeholders and Flint business owners with a customer service-oriented mindset.”

“Emily Doerr brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in municipal and state government and will spearhead the transformation of our Planning and Development Department into a concierge service for both residents and businesses,” Mayor Neeley said. “This one-stop shop for business development will include licensing, inspections, planning, zoning, and other services to grow Flint’s economic ecosystem.” The City Council approval of Doerr’s appointment is required yet. Doerr – proprietor of new charcuterie, beer and wine shop For the past several months Doerr has been working towards opening a charcuterie, beer and wine shop in the Carriage Town Historic Neighborhood called Queens’ Provisions. The shop is located in the first floor of the Berridge Hotel apartments at Second Ave. and Garland, just north of the Flint river downtown. According to Queens’ Provisions Facebook posts the shop is “mere weeks away from opening.” Doerr told EVM that her hours at the city will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then she will head to the shop. She said there will be two deputy employees on duty while she’s away from the office to handle any urgent matters. Last Fall, Doerr ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) along with four other candidates as a slate of candidates. Dylan Luna, Melody Relerford, Michael Clack and Terae King were elected from that slate of candidates and now serve on the FBOE. Doerr graduated from Goodrich High School in 2003 after her family moved there after living in the Atherton Road area. Her grandparents, 87 and 88 years old, live in Clio. Doerr has a twin brother, Eric, who lives in the area, and her sister Kate lives in Kalamazoo. Doerr’s dog Bentley passed away last year.

After high school Doerr graduated from Central Michigan University in 2007 and earned an Master of Business Administration from Detroit Mercy in 2012.

Doerr says she enjoys bike riding (including Flint City Bike Tours), kayaking, and working on running a half marathon in all 50 states. She has completed nine half marathons so far. She hopes in the future her schedule will allow her to once again coach girls’ basketball and softball.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

