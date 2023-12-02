$324,000 grant allows for open enrollment for health care through Genesee Health Plan

By Miriam Zayadi

GHP offers aid to community with CMS grant

Genesee Health Plan (GHP) is set to aid residents of Genesee, Saginaw, and Bay County with their 2024 open enrollment from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2024. Funded by a $324,365 grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), GHP offers residents education on healthcare coverage and assists in selecting affordable plans.

“In Congress, I will continue to deliver federal resources home to ensure no mid-Michigan family has to choose between paying their medical bills or keeping a roof over their head,” U.S Congressman Dan Kildee stated in a press release. “Plans on Healthcare.gov currently average from $316 to $440 monthly, with premiums starting at $252.55 and reaching $632.30.

“For our health care system to work, people must have access to affordable health insurance,” Kildee said. “Health plans—like Genesee Health Plan—make that possible, and I am grateful for their partnership in ensuring families get the care they need,”

To ensure community awareness and engagement, the GHP hosted a Health Care Phone Bank Nov. 2. GHP President and CEO Jim Milanowski emphasized, “Our priority is making sure community members in Genesee, Saginaw and Bay County know that we are here to help and have certified navigators to help them enroll in coverage that best fits their needs.”

Volunteer operators from GHP, Greater Flint Health Coalition, Hamilton Community Health Network, and Valley Area Agency on Aging were on hand to assist residents with inquiries about Medicare, Medicaid, and the HealthCare.Gov Marketplace.

In August 2021, the GHP was granted a three-year federal Navigator Cooperative Agreement by the CMS to support Navigators in Federally Facilitated Exchanges. The GHP is one of three organizations in Michigan and among 57 nationwide recipients for the 2021-2024 grant cycle. This grant enables the GHP to continue assisting residents of Genesee, Saginaw, and Bay County with enrolling in health care coverage. The project, totaling $1,046,862, receives 31% funding from the CMS/HHS ($324,365) and 69% ($722,497.12) from non-government sources.

EVM reporter Miriam Zayadi can be reached at miria@umich.edu.

