Flint ReCAST mini-grant applications open for 2024

By EVM Staff

Local nonprofits can now apply for this year’s Flint Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) mini-grants of $5,000 to $25,000.

Flint ReCAST grants are awarded annually and meant to support evidence-based violence prevention and youth engagement programs as well as trauma-informed behavioral health services, according to a City of Flint press release on Jan. 29, 2024.

This year’s mini-grant applications opened on Jan. 29 and will close on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m., with the program implementation period running from April 1 to Sept. 30.

According to Flint ReCAST officials, team members also plan to hold an information session for prospective applicants on Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.

The info session is free and open to the community, but participants must register in advance if they would like to attend.

According to the ReCAST program’s 2024 grant application information, proposals must align with one of two goals to be considered. Those goals are to:

Increase capacity and implementation of evidence- and community-based youth engagement programs through community partnerships to promote positive youth development, or Increase the capacity of trauma-informed practices and strengthen the integration of behavioral health services to improve equitable access.

Grant awards will be decided based on a scoring rubric and a community voting component “to ensure projects are informed by community participatory budgeting and input,” the grant information packet reads.

Approximately 15 grants will be awarded for the 2024 cycle. For more information on the program or application process, interested local nonprofits can email recast@flint.org or call 810-232-2228.

Prior Flint ReCAST grantees include the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, the Flint Children’s Museum, Heart of Worship Dance Studio, and Youth Arts: Unlocked, among others.

Flint ReCAST is a program of the City of Flint, made possible through a grant awarded to the City by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. City of Flint Chief Resilience Officer Shelly Sparks-Green serves as the Program Director and Greater Flint Health Coalition serves as the program implementation partner, according to the city’s press release.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

