Helpful information for today’s Presidential Primary in Flint

It’s Election Day in Flint.

According to a City of Flint press release, parking adjacent to Flint City Hall will be free today, Feb. 27, 2024, to support residents voting in the Presidential Primary election. Voting precincts, including City Hall, opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Flint has 29 voting precincts. The most up-to-date map of those precincts can be found by clicking here, and the voting location for each of those precincts can be found here.

Voters who elected to vote absentee but have not mailed their completed ballots to the Flint City Clerk’s office may use the city’s secured ballot drop boxes to submit their vote. The boxes are accessible 24-hours a day, up until 8 p.m. tonight.

The drop boxes are located at the following locations:

• In front of Flint City Hall – 1101 S. Saginaw St.

• In front of the Flint Police Department – 210 E. Fifth St.

• Flint Fire Station No. 3 – 1525 Martin Luther King Ave.

• Flint Fire Station No. 5 – 3402 Western Rd.

• Flint Fire Station No. 6 – 716 W. Pierson Rd.

• Flint Fire Station No. 8 – 202 E. Atherton Rd.

For additional information about the Feb. 27, 2024 Presidential Primary Election in general, residents are asked to contact the City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.

