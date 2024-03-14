Funeral arrangements announced for late Flint Councilman Eric Mays

Funeral plans for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays, who passed in late February, were announced today via a press release from Lento Law Group, the law team for Mays’ son, Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays.

The following details were shared in the March 14 release:

Friday, March 22

Viewing – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

House of Prayer Missionary Church

1851 W. Carpenter Road

Flint, Mich. 48505

Saturday, March 23

Funeral service – 11 a.m.

House of Prayer Missionary Church

1851 W. Carpenter Road

Flint, Mich. 48505

The law firm’s announcement comes after weeks of contradicting claims by the late councilman’s family members on social media and in court, where Mays’ son sued and won a case against the late councilman’s siblings and a local funeral home to plan his father’s homegoing arrangements.

Mays’ burial will immediately follow the funeral service on Saturday, March 23. The First Ward councilman’s body will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery, located at 4413 Flushing Road in Flint.

