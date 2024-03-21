Flint Clerk’s Office announces updated list of 1st Ward City Council applicants

By EVM Staff

Flint’s Office of the City Clerk has released an updated list of applicants to fill the 1st Ward vacancy left by the death of Councilman Eric Mays in late February.

In a press release the evening of March 20, 2024, the office listed nine “qualified applicants,” in alphabetical order:

1. Linda Anthony;

2. Leon El-Alamin;

3. Liberty Bell;

4. Cynthia Haynes;

5. Torrell Dewayne King;

6. Freddie Eugene McCoy;

7. Rosemary Morrow;

8. Nadine Roberts; and

9. D. Eric Walker.

Bell, Haynes, King and Roberts are all new to the list since the clerk’s original announcement on March 19.

Flint City Council will host a special meeting on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the council’s chambers to interview the nine candidates.

The late Mays died on Feb. 24, and Flint’s city charter mandates that the council appoint a person to fill the vacancy within 30 days. So, city council will need to appoint one of the applicants by March 25 “BEFORE midnight,” the release notes.

The appointee will serve as the 1st Ward councilperson until a special election is scheduled by Flint City Council, the special election is held, and a candidate is certified as elected.

