Rotary Club of Greater Flint Sunrise offers grants to support youth in Genesee County

By Kate Stockrahm

The Rotary Club of Greater Flint Sunrise plans to award around a dozen grants to groups and organizations committed to helping Genesee County’s historically underserved children and their parents or caregivers facing challenges in their homes, schools and communities.

The grants will range from $500 to $1,000 according to the grant application, which is already open and due by Friday, April 26, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Allen Tucker, Club Secretary, told East Village Magazine that while the rotary club’s priority is to serve youth in Genesee County, they will also be looking for “new and innovative ideas” as well as “opportunities in the project to have the Club provide not only financial support but also gifts of the Club member’s time and talent.”

Submitted projects should take place between June 2024 and June 2025, and funding can only be used for the project listed, not expenditures incurred prior to or following the project dates.

All applications should be labeled to the attention of the Grant Committee Chair and submitted by email to sunriserotaryflint@gmail.com.

In an effort to further support Flint and Genesee County youth, Tucker also noted the club plans to provide two scholarships of up to $2,000 to graduating seniors this year. Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA or higher and plan to attend a college or trade school in Michigan.

The application notes preference will be given “to students who are the first member in a family to attend a college, university, or trade school.”

More information on the club’s scholarship application, which is also due by April 26, can be found here.

