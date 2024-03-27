Nominating petitions now available for 1st Ward Flint City Council seat

Nominating petitions for the 1st Ward Flint City Council election are now available, Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue announced in a press release on March 27, 2024.

The petitions can be picked up from the City Clerk’s Office from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are due back to the clerk by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

“Per the Flint City Charter, candidates for this position are required to be a registered elector of the city for one year prior to the filing deadline for the office, a resident of the ward for which they serve and must continue that residency until the end of their term,” the release reads. “Nominating petitions submitted by candidates for the Office of City Council member shall be signed by at least seventy-five (75) registered voters of city who are residents of the ward in which the election is to be held.”

The 1st Ward seat became vacant after the death of Councilman Eric Mays in late February 2024. On Monday, March 25, Leon El-Alamin, founder and director of the M.A.D.E. Institute, was appointed by Flint City Council to fill the seat until an election can be held.

According to Wednesday’s press release, the primary election for the 1st Ward seat will take place Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with

the top two contenders being placed on the ballot for the 1st Ward City Council Member general election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

