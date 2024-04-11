Mott Community College to host Flint, Genesee County housing crisis summit

By EVM Staff

Mott Community College (MCC) will host a day of discussion on Flint and Genesee County’s housing crisis with a “Housing Summit 2.0” event Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The summit will take place in college’s event center on its main campus in Flint, Mich.

The conference comes at a time when Genesee County is 7,000 units short of its needed affordable housing, or housing available to residents making zero to 30% of area median income (AMI).

According to MCC’s April 9 press release, the event will feature presenters from national, state, and local levels sharing “information and data that will help shape solutions and encourage action,” and topics will include Michigan’s Statewide Housing Plan, the Genesee County Land Bank, and housing insecurity.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and RSVP is required by April 15. This is the second housing summit MCC has hosted in Flint and Genesee County, the first being held in November 2023.

According to MCC’s release, the April 17 summit will be followed by a free Housing Resource Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. in the college’s Lenore Croudy Family Life Center. Local housing vendors will be in attendance to answer questions about housing options in the area.

