Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, President of Mott Community College, to retire in May

Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, President of Mott Community College (MCC), is set to retire at semester’s end, as confirmed during a MCC Board of Trustees meeting on April 22, 2024.

At the conclusion of that meeting, Trustee Michael Freeman read aloud the following statement:

MCC Employees, Students, and Friends: This evening the Board of Trustees has been presented with an agreement for the retirement of our seventh Mott Community College president, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea. We appreciate her ten years of service to the college and this community. During her successful tenure, she has weathered the Flint Water Crisis, COVID-19 Pandemic and the aftermaths of declining enrollments and revenue. Through all challenges that faced the college, she has led Mott Community College with grace, competence, and determination.



The Mott Community College Board of Trustees acknowledges Dr. Walker-Griffea’s service of excellence as she retires from MCC’s presidency and honors her with the title ‘President Emeritus.’ We wish her well as she continues her passion to make a difference for all students through earning a college credential.

Freeman also noted Walker-Griffea’s last day on campus will be May 24, 2024, and a “celebration of her achievements” will be announced at a later time.

This is a developing story.

