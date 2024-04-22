FIM Flint Repertory Theatre to host free New Works Festival

By EVM Staff

The FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will put on its 2024 New Works Festival from April 26-28, 2024.

The Rep’s annual New Works Festival is a three-day event presenting staged readings of new plays, during which audience members get a chance to experience new work before anyone else and “meet the artists working to bring the future of American theatre to life,” according to an April 18 press release.

This year’s lineup includes new plays by Lilly Camp, Bernardo Cubría, Elise Kibler and a musical by Michael Koomand and Christopher Dimond.

Tickets are free for all performances due to a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts, but online festival registration is required.

“I’m so excited to welcome these five wildly talented writers to Flint and to share these bold new plays and a hilarious

new musical with audiences,” said Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes in the release. “This year’s festival includes fresh, innovative and inspiring new work by some of the country’s most compelling contemporary playwrights.”

Here’s the 2024 New Works Festival Line-Up:

“Pretty Basic” by Elise Kibler

Directed by Carolyn Braver

Friday, April 26, at 7:00 p.m.

In Pretty Basic, three middle school girls navigate friendship, Snapchat, and nudes over the course of an afternoon

homework session to hilarious and devastating results. Kibler is an O’Neill National Playwrights Conference finalist for

her play Pretty Basic and a National Young Playwrights winner for her play Tangled.

“Legacy” by Lilly Camp

Directed by Kathryn Walsh

Saturday, April 27, at 2:00 p.m.

This play follows nine former members of a college female rowing team attending a reunion. Under the expected drama of old crushes and former rivalries lie deeper wounds, and a decade’s-old collective traumatic experience resurfaces and demands they face it as adults. Camp has also been recognized by the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference and the Yale Drama Series, among others.

“The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote” by Bernardo Cubría

Directed by Michael John Garcés

Saturday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m.

In this biting comedy, THE Political Party hires a doctor of Latinx studies to help them understand the Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine vote before the next election. Cubría is the winner of the 2021 Smith Prize for Political Theatre and the BETC Generations Award. He penned the feature screenplay Guerrero, which Gina Rodriguez is attached to direct and star in and is also a writer on Season 3 of Acapulco on Apple +.

“The Break”

Music by Michael Kooman, book and lyrics by Christopher Dimond

Directed by Joshua Morgan

Sunday, April 28, at 2:00 p.m.

The Break is a rock musical for everyone who’s asked the question, “What if…?” A couple agrees to take a 30-day break to date other people, and at the end of the month they’ll finally tie the knot…or will they? Kooman and Dimond are an Emmy-nominated writing team for the stage and screen. Their most recent musical, “Romantics Anonymous,” debuted to rave reviews at Shakespeare’s Globe. They also wrote more than 150 songs for Vampirina, an animated musical TV series that airs on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior, reaching over 100 million viewers in 115 countries.

