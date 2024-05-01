James Avery named new executive director of Berston Field House

By EVM Staff

James Avery, a Flint native and current Genesee County Commissioner, has been selected as the new executive director of Berston Field House. He will start on May 13, 2024.

Avery will be succeeding Valorie Horton, who has served as Berston’s interim executive director since the unexpected passing of Bryant “BB” Nolden in December 2022. He is joining Berston after six years with the Flint and Genesee Group, most recently as Director of Education and Talent.

According to a May 1 press release from Berston, Avery “brings three decades of experience to Berston, spanning retail and automotive experience from an earlier chapter of his career, decades of pastoral ministry, and deep experience in education, nonprofits, and the county government in his more recent professional work.”

The release also notes that throughout Avery’s professional roles, “he has maintained a deep passion for building a brighter future for the youth of Genesee County.”

“I am very excited to fill the role of Executive Director at Berston,” Avery shared in a press statement. “It will bring the opportunity for me and our Berston team to create a positive impact, and allow for exposure and access to needed resources and activity for an underserved community. Even more, it is truly heartfelt that I will be able to stand on the shoulders and vision of my departed friend and fraternity brother, B.B. Nolden. This is truly a God-driven assignment!”

