Flint Farmers’ Market pavilion to open this Saturday

By EVM Staff

The Flint Farmers’ Market is ready to celebrate spring with the opening of its outdoor pavilion this weekend.

Market Manager Karianne Martus said the pavilion’s opening day on Saturday, May 11, promises over a dozen vendors offering flowers, vintage clothing, baked goods, and produce, with additional vendors joining the outdoor ranks as spring turns to summer.

“More will be coming by mid-June,” she explained, citing growing seasons and vendor availability for the pavilion’s ramp-up period.

Martus added that the pavilion will be open on Saturdays only, for now. Its vendors will switch to the market’s normal Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday schedule after June 15, when guests can also expect more “pop-up” food providers to join the outdoor ranks.

Should the weather prove finicky on Saturday, Martus said the pavilion’s opening day happens to line up with the Flint Horror Collective’s MAYhem at the Market event.

“There’ll be artwork [and] flowers outside and weird, spooky stuff inside,” she said.

The Flint Farmers Market is located at 300 E. First St. in downtown Flint. The pavilion will be open during the market’s regular Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

